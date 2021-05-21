BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Shares Up 0.9%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 1,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.