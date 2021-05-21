Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $321.44 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.25.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

