BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $211,702. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

