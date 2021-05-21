C J Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $193.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.58 and a 52-week high of $197.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.