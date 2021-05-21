C J Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

C J Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

