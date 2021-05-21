Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.02. Cabot reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,642.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. Cabot has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

