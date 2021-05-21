CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,593. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

