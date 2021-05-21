CAE (TSE:CAE) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.89.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE opened at C$35.41 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.86.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.