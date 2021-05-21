Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $15.32. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 181,584 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

