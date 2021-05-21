CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $79.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.23 million to $81.00 million. CalAmp reported sales of $80.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $331.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.82 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $357.05 million, with estimates ranging from $343.03 million to $366.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

