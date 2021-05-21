Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NYSE MMX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

