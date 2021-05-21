Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

