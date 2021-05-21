Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.94.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$55.74 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.22 and a twelve month high of C$58.20. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

