Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

TSE:CM opened at C$134.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$116.92. The company has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$81.35 and a 52 week high of C$134.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

