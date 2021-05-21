Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

TSE CP opened at C$97.21 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$66.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$440.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$64.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

