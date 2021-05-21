Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,202 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

