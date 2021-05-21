Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

PSI opened at $118.62 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

