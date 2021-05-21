Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $86,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

