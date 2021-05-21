Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,710 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

