Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 10,563 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,010. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.

