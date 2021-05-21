Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 3,446 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.45. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.