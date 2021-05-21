Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 830 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $235.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average of $218.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

