Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

PIO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,496. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

