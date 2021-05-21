Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

