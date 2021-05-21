Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $49.52 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $49.52 billion and $9.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00057136 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00258606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003309 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.