Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $898,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $728.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,778. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $706.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.48. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

