Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,368 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 12,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,178. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

