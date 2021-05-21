Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,209 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.86. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

