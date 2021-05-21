Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,705 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 437,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,848,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

