Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

ORLY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,996. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.50 and its 200-day moving average is $477.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

