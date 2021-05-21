Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

TAST opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

