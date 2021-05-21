Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Carvana stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total value of $10,679,887.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,984.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total value of $1,298,492.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,888.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 989,731 shares of company stock worth $268,550,986 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

