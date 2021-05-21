Caspian Trading 43.1% Lower This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $21,413.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00985110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00095771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.73 or 0.08215931 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

