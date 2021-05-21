Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,677,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.