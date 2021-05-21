Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,677,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit