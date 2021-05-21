Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 684,676 shares.The stock last traded at $112.34 and had previously closed at $111.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

