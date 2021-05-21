Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.80 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

