Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

CG opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

