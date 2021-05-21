Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.
CG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.63.
CG opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last quarter.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
