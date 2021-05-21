Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $308.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

