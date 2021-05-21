ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 988,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,931 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 581,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.