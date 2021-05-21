ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of ChampionX worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.48 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.