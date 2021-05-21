Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 199,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,550. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

