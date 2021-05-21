Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $3.80 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

