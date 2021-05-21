Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,999 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

