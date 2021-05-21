Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

CHMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chiasma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,109,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

