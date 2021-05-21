Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CD stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 1,958,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chindata Group has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

