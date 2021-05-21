Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 213,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.