Cimarex Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XEC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

