CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.72. 474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $720.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

