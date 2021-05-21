Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. 271,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,255,264. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

