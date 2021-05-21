Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

